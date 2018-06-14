Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PMDC asked to recognise qualifications

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned about the plight of all those teachers who have acquired their PhD and MPhil qualifications from general universities, foreign and local, and waiting for acceptance of their degrees by the PMDC.

x
Advertisement

According to a press release issued by PMA here on Wednesday, according to the point of view of the high-ups of PMDC, the degrees of only those universities would be taken into consideration for recognition which have their own medical colleges and an affiliated hospital. Keeping in view the circumstances of the country, there is an acute dearth of highly-qualified teachers of medical subjects.

The PMDC’s decision is restricting all those qualified teachers to be registered with PMDC. At the moment, there are so many teachers with such degrees in line to be recognised by PMDC. This policy is also causing an unrest among the teachers. PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad demanded that PMDC find out an amicable solution to the problem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar