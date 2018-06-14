PMDC asked to recognise qualifications

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned about the plight of all those teachers who have acquired their PhD and MPhil qualifications from general universities, foreign and local, and waiting for acceptance of their degrees by the PMDC.

According to a press release issued by PMA here on Wednesday, according to the point of view of the high-ups of PMDC, the degrees of only those universities would be taken into consideration for recognition which have their own medical colleges and an affiliated hospital. Keeping in view the circumstances of the country, there is an acute dearth of highly-qualified teachers of medical subjects.

The PMDC’s decision is restricting all those qualified teachers to be registered with PMDC. At the moment, there are so many teachers with such degrees in line to be recognised by PMDC. This policy is also causing an unrest among the teachers. PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad demanded that PMDC find out an amicable solution to the problem.