Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Another citizen killed by muggers

Another citizen was killed by robbers on Wednesday in the city, which has seen a rise in mugging incidents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Twenty-four-year-old Mubashir was shot dead for trying to foil a snatching attempt near Qalandria Chowk in North Nazimabad.

x
Advertisement

Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Police Station’s SHO Mashooq Ali said the victim, a resident of New Karachi, was passing through the area in his Hi-roof when muggers signalled for him to stop. He said the victim tried to speed away when he saw the men, but they shot him dead at him and fled. A police party carried his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar