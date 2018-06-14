Another citizen killed by muggers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Another citizen was killed by robbers on Wednesday in the city, which has seen a rise in mugging incidents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Twenty-four-year-old Mubashir was shot dead for trying to foil a snatching attempt near Qalandria Chowk in North Nazimabad.
Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Police Station’s SHO Mashooq Ali said the victim, a resident of New Karachi, was passing through the area in his Hi-roof when muggers signalled for him to stop. He said the victim tried to speed away when he saw the men, but they shot him dead at him and fled. A police party carried his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Another citizen was killed by robbers on Wednesday in the city, which has seen a rise in mugging incidents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Twenty-four-year-old Mubashir was shot dead for trying to foil a snatching attempt near Qalandria Chowk in North Nazimabad.
Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Police Station’s SHO Mashooq Ali said the victim, a resident of New Karachi, was passing through the area in his Hi-roof when muggers signalled for him to stop. He said the victim tried to speed away when he saw the men, but they shot him dead at him and fled. A police party carried his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Comments