Another citizen killed by muggers

Another citizen was killed by robbers on Wednesday in the city, which has seen a rise in mugging incidents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Twenty-four-year-old Mubashir was shot dead for trying to foil a snatching attempt near Qalandria Chowk in North Nazimabad.

Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Police Station’s SHO Mashooq Ali said the victim, a resident of New Karachi, was passing through the area in his Hi-roof when muggers signalled for him to stop. He said the victim tried to speed away when he saw the men, but they shot him dead at him and fled. A police party carried his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.