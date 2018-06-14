Festivities of Guru Arjan’s martyrdom day end

NANKANA SAHIB: Three-day festivities of fifth Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s martyrdom day concluded here at Gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here at Gurdawara, Indian Sikh Yatrees leader Sardar Jang Singh said the Pakistani government and people extended much love to them. Deputy Secretary (shrines) Imran Gondal and manager of Gurdawara Janmasthan Ettique were also present on the occasion. DPO Nankana Sahibzada Bilal Umar Wednesday said foolproof security arrangements had been completed for Eid days. Talking to journalists, he said 516 Eid congregations would be held across the district. He said the holidays of cops had been cancelled. The DPO said one SP, three DSPs, 8 inspectors, 35 sub-inspectors, 52 ASIs, 42 head constables, 535 constables, three lady constables and volunteers would perform duty during eid.