Sheikh Rasheed’s career should end in political arena: Rana Sana  

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed’s career should be ended in a political ground.
He was commenting on the Supreme Court decision to dismiss a petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification. In a statement issued to media, Rana Sana said the disqualification of politicians had negative effects and he did not support the ouster of politicians through judiciary.
