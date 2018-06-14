Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sheikh Rasheed’s career should end in political arena: Rana Sana  

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed’s career should be ended in a political ground.

x
Advertisement

He was commenting on the Supreme Court decision to dismiss a petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification. In a statement issued to media, Rana Sana said the disqualification of politicians had negative effects and he did not support the ouster of politicians through judiciary.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar