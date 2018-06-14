Sheikh Rasheed’s career should end in political arena: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed’s career should be ended in a political ground.

He was commenting on the Supreme Court decision to dismiss a petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification. In a statement issued to media, Rana Sana said the disqualification of politicians had negative effects and he did not support the ouster of politicians through judiciary.