Working for lights

This refers to the letter ‘Lights out’ (June 8) by Ahsan Bashir. K-Electric is committed to providing maximum relief to its customers during the holy month of Ramazan. Areas with a high theft and defaulter ratio are experiencing a maximum of seven to eight hours of loadshedding. In addition, loadshedding in many areas – including Landhi Babar Market, Lyari, Timber market area and some parts of Korangi – has been reduced from 7.5 hours to three hours.

The power situation in the city has improved considerably and consistently through various initiatives, drives and infrastructure upgrades. KE will remain committed to its vision of a loadshedding-free Karachi.

Spokesperson

Karachi