The verdict

In a landmark ruling, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered all private schools to not collect fees from students during the summer vacation. It is shocking that around 44 privately-owned educational institutions in the federal capital are violating the IHC’s bar on the summer break fee.

In addition, these schools have threatened to withhold the exam result cards of students if their summer fee wasn’t deposited. The federal government should take action against all those adamant to abolish the court orders on summer fee.

Mannan Samad

Kech