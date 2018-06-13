Eid preparations in full swing

Islamabad : Eid preparations are in full swing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to celebrate it with zeal and fervour as Eidul Fitar is right around the corner.

People, especially women are rushing to markets to buy clothes and other items to celebrate for festive event.

Markets and shopping malls are crowded with children and women, anxious to buy their Eid dresses, bangles, shoes, makeup materials and other items.

Markets like Saddar Bank road, Commercial market, Jinnah supper market, Super market, Centaurs, Safa Gold and Giga Mall have become a hub of shopping spree nowadays.

These markets and malls are fully decorated with lights and buntings to attract the customers and giving festive look.

Nowadays, particularly females and children are busy in buying bangles, henna, clothes, cosmetics, foot wears and other items for the festival.

Along with markets and malls bakeries and sweet shops are all set and fully decorated to mark the festival. The stalls also set up at different spots are offering everything that girls desire on Eid like Bangles, earrings, necklaces, rings and every item is available at these stalls and attracting a large number of young girls.

I have completed all my shopping for Eid, I have place to buy matching accessories on ‘Chand Raat’ with my friends said Sana Adeel, the employee of a private company.

People throng to markets and shopping centres, especially after ‘Iftar’, to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items.

Some of them are also buying other items like new furniture and decorative items for their homes. It is not only markets, but the beauty parlours and saloons are also attracting unusual rush.