PIMS employees warned against harassment

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the federal capital's largest government hospital, has warned its male staff members against harassing women colleagues.

The warning comes as the hospital asked its employees to comply with the Protection Against Harassment of Women At the Workplace Act, 2010, to prevent action.

A PIMS notice said the code of conduct under the Protection Against Harassment of Women At the Workplace Act, 2010, was part of the hospital's policy and strict compliance with it was mandatory for all employees.

The PIMS has reported many cases of harassment with even a cardiac surgeon losing job for harassing a junior doctor.