Fake beverages factory unearthed; empty bottles seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory for manufacturing and packing replica beverages of several popular brands here Tuesday.

Officials said PFA has registered an FIR against the accused in the respective area of police stations. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said the factory that was functional in a posh area of the city was raided under the supervision of director vigilance along with other team members.

The DG informed that the team seized more than 40,000 empty bottles, packing material and thousands of bottle caps which was supplied to fake beverage production units in different cities of Punjab. He said it was the largest factory in Punjab which was involved in the manufacturing of famous beverages brands replica, packing, and other things of labelling.

PFA rooted out all machinery from the spot and shifted the same to warehouse. He said a case has been registered against owner of the factory and warehouse. In a query, he said the PFA has taken into custody all record and trying to find out its real customers because receipts issued with fake names and addresses. PFA has rooted out more than 100 fake factories in Punjab during the current year 2018, he mentioned.

LCCI: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)‘s Progressive Group congratulated former LCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar on assuming charge of interim Minister for Industries, Investment, and Minerals in the caretaker cabinet of the Punjab province.

Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, LCCI Executive Committee Member Chaudhry Arshad, Wadood Alvi, Ejaz Tanveer and Ehsan-Ullah Ehsan hoped Mian Anjum Nisar, who was a successful businessman and one of the top tax-paying individuals, would also perform as an excellent caretaker minister.