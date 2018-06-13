Wed June 13, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Hot weather

Hot weather continued to persist in the provincial capital here Tuesday. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore, it was 42°C, minimum was 30.2°C and humidity was 32 pc.

