Jobless graduates

Unemployment has been a longstanding issue in Pakistan and its rate has been the same since 2015. There are more job-seekers than jobs in the market. Economic instability, terrorism, corruption and falling education standards play a major role in increasing the unemployment rate. The question remains: how to create more jobs in Pakistan? The country has to work a great deal in order to emerge as a safe, terrorism-free country where outside businesses can invest without worrying about the safety of their business and employees.

The government needs to do more in terms of making Pakistan a good, safe place for investors. Corruption needs to be dealt with on higher levels. All positions, no matter what sector, need to be on merit based.

Syeda Tanzeela Fatima

Islamabad