Jobless graduates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unemployment has been a longstanding issue in Pakistan and its rate has been the same since 2015. There are more job-seekers than jobs in the market. Economic instability, terrorism, corruption and falling education standards play a major role in increasing the unemployment rate. The question remains: how to create more jobs in Pakistan? The country has to work a great deal in order to emerge as a safe, terrorism-free country where outside businesses can invest without worrying about the safety of their business and employees.
The government needs to do more in terms of making Pakistan a good, safe place for investors. Corruption needs to be dealt with on higher levels. All positions, no matter what sector, need to be on merit based.
Syeda Tanzeela Fatima
Islamabad
Unemployment has been a longstanding issue in Pakistan and its rate has been the same since 2015. There are more job-seekers than jobs in the market. Economic instability, terrorism, corruption and falling education standards play a major role in increasing the unemployment rate. The question remains: how to create more jobs in Pakistan? The country has to work a great deal in order to emerge as a safe, terrorism-free country where outside businesses can invest without worrying about the safety of their business and employees.
The government needs to do more in terms of making Pakistan a good, safe place for investors. Corruption needs to be dealt with on higher levels. All positions, no matter what sector, need to be on merit based.
Syeda Tanzeela Fatima
Islamabad
Comments