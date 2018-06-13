A planet in peril

Rising temperatures, the melting of glaciers, the decreasing water level, frequent floods, uncertain weather patterns, droughts, smog and heatwaves assert that the notion of global warming is not just a myth. In 2015, the heatwaves that hit Karachi claimed the lives of almost 1,000 people. In the same manner, most parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been in the grip of severe smog for the last two years, which brings the lives of citizens to halt. In 2010, the country went through a devastating flood, causing heavy damages. In order to ameliorate the exacerbating climatic conditions, we will have to act proactively. We should stop cutting trees. To make people aware about the harmful effects of difficult climatic conditions, a country-wide campaign should be started. While establishing new residential colonies, builders should be made to submit a surety bond that they will maintain the ecological balance to preserve nature. We will suffer incalculable losses if we fail to keep our environment pure and intact.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali