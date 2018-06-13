Wed June 13, 2018
Business

June 13, 2018

Point of View

I have a good relationship with Justin Trudeau. I really did, other than he had a news conference ( and made critical comments after G7 meetings), that he had … That's going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada. He learned. You can’t do that

—US president

