3 ex-presidents of Peru in payoffs probe

LIMA: Prosecutors in Peru on Sunday opened an investigation into allegations that three former presidents took bribes disguised as campaign funds from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant at the center of region-wide political scandals.

Former presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Alan Garcia and Alejandro Toledo all took undeclared campaign contribution in exchange for pledges to have the Brazilian construction giant win local tenders, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez opened a preliminary investigation of money laundering against the trio, as well as three individuals close to each of them, according to a statement from his office. Prosecutors had previously announced they are investigating former president Ollanta Humala for allegedly taking $3 million in bribes from Odebrecht.

The four ex-presidents led Peru between 2000 and 2018. Meanwhile, Barata said political aide Luis Alva Castro, who was close to Garcia´s campaign, received more than $200,000. While Keiko Fujimori is not directly under investigation, two of her senior 2011 campaign aides are. The suspects have all claimed innocence, and on Sunday Alan Garcia took to Twitter to lash out at prosecutors. “For the sixth time in five years I am being investigated,” Garcia wrote. “Others sell out, not me.”