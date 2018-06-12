Power workers get Eid bonus

LAHORE:More than 24,000 employees of Lahore Electricity Company will benefit from one-month pay as a bonus on Eid. The demand for the bonus by All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) was accepted in a bilateral meeting held with Lesco chairman and others here on Monday.

Trade Union leader Khurshid Ahmed thanked the chairman and members Board of Directors of Lesco and Muhahid Pervez Chattha, Chief Executive, Lesco, for acceptance of the demand of the workers. He said workers will make efforts to raise productivity and provide better services to electricity consumers.

They will prevent theft of electricity and recover the lawful dues from the defaulting consumers, he said. Earlier, one-month bonus had been granted to the employees of Wapda, NTDC and GENCO on the demand of the unions.