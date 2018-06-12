Man shot in Shah Latif Town dies

A 60-year-old man who was shot and injured over a personal dispute in Shah Latif Town on Sunday died during treatment at a private hospital on Monday. Shah Latif Town Police Station’s Station House Officer Mian Hussain said the victim was identified as Pyaro Mill, who ran his own wheat and rice warehouse in Zafar Town. While the actual reason behind the attempted murder could not be ascertained, there were unconfirmed reports that he was in a running dispute with someone through his warehouse. SHO Hussain said police handed over the body to the deceased’s heirs for burial, adding that they would register a case against after the funeral process.

Man stabbed

A man was injured by robbers over resistance in Mcchar Colony, PPI added. Rescue sources said 25-year-old man Muhammad Ayaz was stabbed by robbers when he put up resistance. The injured was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi.