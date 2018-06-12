Argentine envoy speaks at IRS

Islamabad: Argentine Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich gave an overview of the way in which Argentina and its neighbouring countries overcame during the 20th century various border disputes and contentious issues regarding the use of the river Parana and competition in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Mr Ivanissevich was speaking at a roundtable on ‘Overcoming conflicts with neighbouring countries: the case of Argentina,’ organised by the Institute of Regional Studies of Islamabad on Monday. Dr Rukhsana Qamber, president, IRS, conducted the proceedings.

Mr Ivanissevich particularly singled out the role played by President Alfonsin and his Foreign Minister Caputo and the risks they took in order to bring peace and regional integration with its neighbours.

The presentation concluded with a session of questions and answers with researchers and academics present on the occasion. Answering a question the Ambassador said that Argentina did not stop trade with the UK despite the existing territorial dispute regarding the Malvinas Islands. He also told a questioner that civilian governments did not question border/dispute agreements signed by military governments with Brazil and Chile, since the obligations assumed by one government had to be recognised by subsequent governments given the continuity of the Argentine State as an agent in international law. Relations with Chile improved after restoration of democracy, he said adding that today Chile is an Associate Member of the Mercosur Common Market, which saw its birth with the Treaty of Asuncion of 1991.

Dr Qamber observed that the South American neighbours resorted early on to arbitration by the Queen of England and not by the King of Spain for the sake of neutrality and to the Pope John Paul II because both were Catholic countries. The ambassador was presented IRS publications in the end.