Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance trade ties

QINGDAO: President Mamnoon Hussain held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Qingdao in China on Sunday in the sidelines of SCO summit.

Both sides have expressed commitment to enhance bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. President Mamnoon thanked Uzbek President for extending support for Pakistan’s membership and assimilation in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He praised the lead role of Uzbekistan in SCO s Regional Anti Terrorist Structure (RATS) and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to complement RATS efforts for regional peace and security.

The president surveyed historical bilateral cultural relations spanned over centuries and emphasised the need to enhance people to people s contacts. He offered Uzbekistan to fully utilise Pakistan’s connectivity potential.

The president said the resumption of Uzbek Airways direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent would contribute towards enhanced two-way tourism and people to people contact.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest particularly in the fields of energy, agriculture, education, infrastructure and transportation.