The poet who loves Lahore for a special reason

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aadmi hosh mein naheen rehta Yaar kia cheez hai mohabbat bhi Dr Fakhar Abbas's ‘Yeh jo Lahore se mohabbat hai’ is a collection of poetry that rotates around that subject matter we are all on familiar terms with, when it comes to almost every poet and when it comes to life in general i.e. Love:
Chahay baad mein saabat ho bhi jayay jhoot
Hota hai jab ishq tu satch hota hai
Fakhar’s poems are not the commonplace and rhyming sort that make us recoil silently. These are the gems of genuine associations, the commencement and steady development of them, a blend of feelings that make up the bits and pieces of life:
Os ko ehsaas hee naheen shaayad
Kis qadar khud woh khoobsurat hai
Hum donoun aik shehr mein rehnay kay baawajood
Kitnay hain aik doosray se bekhabar rahay
If you are undergoing an experience of a kind of love drought, this book will bring you back the feelings you once had. Fakhar Abbas is able to inject in us a very helpful dosage of youth elixir that some of us want from time to time:
Thaama tha agar haath tu phir choom hee laita
Aay kaash yeh laghzish bhi gunahgaar se hoti
Marmareen haath lay kay aayay hain
Phool bhi choom kar leeyay jayain
Fakhar’s selection of words is descriptive, however, at times not so poetic; but still has the aura of a perfect poetic rhythm:
Mera dil bhi bahar chala aa raha hai
Faqat aansuoun ki yeh hijrat naheen hai
Janay yeh kis jaga pe rehtay hain
Ashk jab aankh mein naheen hotay
When you think of Lahore several things traverse your mind, history, art, literature, architecture, politics and, last but not least, love. Capital of the Punjab province, Lahore exudes passion around every corner, and this the only reason why it is loved by many, but Fakhar Abbas loves Lahore for a different reason:
Yeh jo Lahore se mohabbat hai
Yeh kisi aur se mohabbat hai
Main na bun paaya tera, par tuu tu ho ja aur ki
Mut akalay reh faza achi naheen Lahore ki
Tum jo Lahore ab naheen aatay
Dil kaheen aur lug gaya hai kia
Shehray Lahore bhi hai rishta aik
Aap se aur bhi hai rishta aik
Tum ko Lahore se rukhsat hai magar yaar meray
Ghar kisi roze tu aao gay yahan hotay huyay
As a poet, Fakhar is fond of themes that touch the heart and stir the soul. His verses handle real life. How unassumingly he says:
Kaam bus itna kar laita houn
Misraa seedah kar laita houn
Itna sa bus shaer houn main
Tera charcha kar laita houn
Aadmi hosh mein naheen rehta Yaar kia cheez hai mohabbat bhi Dr Fakhar Abbas's ‘Yeh jo Lahore se mohabbat hai’ is a collection of poetry that rotates around that subject matter we are all on familiar terms with, when it comes to almost every poet and when it comes to life in general i.e. Love:
Chahay baad mein saabat ho bhi jayay jhoot
Hota hai jab ishq tu satch hota hai
Fakhar’s poems are not the commonplace and rhyming sort that make us recoil silently. These are the gems of genuine associations, the commencement and steady development of them, a blend of feelings that make up the bits and pieces of life:
Os ko ehsaas hee naheen shaayad
Kis qadar khud woh khoobsurat hai
Hum donoun aik shehr mein rehnay kay baawajood
Kitnay hain aik doosray se bekhabar rahay
If you are undergoing an experience of a kind of love drought, this book will bring you back the feelings you once had. Fakhar Abbas is able to inject in us a very helpful dosage of youth elixir that some of us want from time to time:
Thaama tha agar haath tu phir choom hee laita
Aay kaash yeh laghzish bhi gunahgaar se hoti
Marmareen haath lay kay aayay hain
Phool bhi choom kar leeyay jayain
Fakhar’s selection of words is descriptive, however, at times not so poetic; but still has the aura of a perfect poetic rhythm:
Mera dil bhi bahar chala aa raha hai
Faqat aansuoun ki yeh hijrat naheen hai
Janay yeh kis jaga pe rehtay hain
Ashk jab aankh mein naheen hotay
When you think of Lahore several things traverse your mind, history, art, literature, architecture, politics and, last but not least, love. Capital of the Punjab province, Lahore exudes passion around every corner, and this the only reason why it is loved by many, but Fakhar Abbas loves Lahore for a different reason:
Yeh jo Lahore se mohabbat hai
Yeh kisi aur se mohabbat hai
Main na bun paaya tera, par tuu tu ho ja aur ki
Mut akalay reh faza achi naheen Lahore ki
Tum jo Lahore ab naheen aatay
Dil kaheen aur lug gaya hai kia
Shehray Lahore bhi hai rishta aik
Aap se aur bhi hai rishta aik
Tum ko Lahore se rukhsat hai magar yaar meray
Ghar kisi roze tu aao gay yahan hotay huyay
As a poet, Fakhar is fond of themes that touch the heart and stir the soul. His verses handle real life. How unassumingly he says:
Kaam bus itna kar laita houn
Misraa seedah kar laita houn
Itna sa bus shaer houn main
Tera charcha kar laita houn
Comments