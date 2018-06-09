CDA withdraws suspension orders of officials

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday withdrew suspension orders of 36 officials of the civic body.

Three officers including Director General Civic Management Khalil Ahmad Soomro, Deputy General Law Najma Azhar and Director Administration Syed Safdar Ali were among 36 officials who were suspended upon registration of FIR against them by FIA on issue of illegal upgradations, allowed 10 years back.

They were suspended till end proceedings against them. However, the same orders were cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Directorate has ordered posting and transfer of 29 officers including Directors of Accounts Cadre.

The newly promoted Director Khawaja Aizad Hassan who was holding current charge of post of Director Accounts has been asked to continue at the same seat.

Deputy Financial Adviser-II Miskeen Shah Kazmi on promotion has been allowed to continue on the same post.

The transferred officials also include four Deputy Directors Arshad Hameed Hashmi, Mudassar Yaqoob Butt, Aamir Shahzad Muhammad Mumtaz Bhatti who have recently been promoted.