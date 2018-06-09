Hot spell continues

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met office said moist currents were penetrating in central and upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted rain-thundershower with duststorm was expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Zhob divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir. Very hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Zhob and Balakot. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi at 50°C while in Lahore it was 40°C, minimum was 30°C and humidity level was 44 per cent.