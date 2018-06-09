Hassan stars as Qasmi Gym reach AKG Ramadan Cup semis

KARACHI: Hassan Sardar played a brilliant 55-run knock to help Qasmi Gymkhana record a five-wicket victory against Dollar East and qualify for the last-four phase of Aga Khan Gymkhana Ramadan Cup T20 here on Thursday at AKG Ground.

Dollar East batted first and put on board a big total of 208-6 in allotted 20 overs. Jahandad Khan (63 runs), Nabeel Khalid (56 runs) and Khurram Manzoor (49 runs) batted well for the side. Moazzam Malik and Kamran Hussan picked two wickets each.

Qasmi Gymkhana responded brilliantly scoring 212-5 in 19.1 overs, thanks to Hassan Sardar (55 runs) and Blilal Arshad (39). Shafqatullah (25) and Kamran Hussain (24 not out) also batted well.