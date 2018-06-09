Sat June 09, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 9, 2018

‘No risk of currency crisis’

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Thursday there was "no risk" of a currency crisis in Latin America´s largest economy, after the exchange rate fell to its weakest in more than two years on fears over Brazil´s fiscal outlook and political future.

Temer said in a televised interview that Brazil has significant foreign currency reserves and he blamed the real´s devaluation partly on higher U.S. interest rates, which he said were impacting other countries´ currencies.

However, he acknowledged Brazil´s wide-open presidential election in October was concerning investors.

