‘No risk of currency crisis’

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Thursday there was "no risk" of a currency crisis in Latin America´s largest economy, after the exchange rate fell to its weakest in more than two years on fears over Brazil´s fiscal outlook and political future.

Temer said in a televised interview that Brazil has significant foreign currency reserves and he blamed the real´s devaluation partly on higher U.S. interest rates, which he said were impacting other countries´ currencies.

However, he acknowledged Brazil´s wide-open presidential election in October was concerning investors.