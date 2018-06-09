Sikh Yatrees arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: Eighty-six Sikh Yatrees from India reached Lahore on Friday through Wagah Border to attend the 412th death anniversary ceremonies of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth of 11 Sikh Gurus.

The event is also called Shaheedi Jor Mela or Shaheedi Purab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and former Pardhan Bishan Singh warmly welcomed the Sikh pilgrims at Wagah.

Tariq Khan Wazir told the media at Wagah Border that arrangements had been finalised by the board for the Sikh Yatrees. Transport, accommodation and other facilities are being provided to the pilgrims, he added. Sardar Jang Singh, head of the Yatrees, said Pakistan was the second homeland of Sikhs. “No one could stop us from visiting Pakistan. We (Sikhs) will come to visit the land of our Guru. We love Pakistan,” he said. Sardar Preetam Singh and Sardar Guru Meet Singh thanked the people of Pakistan for showing love and generosity for Sikhs. On the occasion, the slogans of Muslims-Sikh friendship were also raised.