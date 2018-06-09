Minister for improving efficiency of power sector

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Power Syed Ali Zafar on Friday directed the Power Division to utilise all resources for further improving efficiency and sustainability of the sector.

Syed Ali Zafar was chairing an introductory briefing with officials of Power Division here today. The briefing was attended by Secretary Power division, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Additional Secretary, MD PEPCO, MD NTDC and other senior officials.

The minister emphasised about the need to take necessary steps for energy efficiency and conservation which is necessary for rationalisation of electricity demand. In this regard, a comprehensive meeting would be held next week.

Secretary Power division briefed the Minister on overall outlook of the power sector including generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the country. The Minister was also briefed on the current as well as anticipated power demand and supply situation in the country. He was also briefed on the strict implementation of the load management plan which was approved by the Cabinet for the month of Ramazan.