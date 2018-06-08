Sikhs to announce referendum for independence of Indian Punjab

LONDON: To mark the independence of Indian Punjab, 25 million Sikh community from 150 countries will announce a London Declaration on August 12 at historic place of Trafalgar Square, London.

It was announced by the Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leaders Gurpatwant Sing Pannun, Jatinder Singh Grewal, Joga Singh and others here in Southall while addressing a news conference on Wednesday.

They condemned the brutalities and atrocities by the Indian government and said that Sikhs have been left no option but the independence of Punjab from India. They also praised the self-determination movement of Kashmiri people under the occupation of Indian government.

Legal Adviser of SFJ Gurpatwant said that Indian government is continuously torturing Sikhs and the leaders who were endeavouring for the independence of Sikh community. “It is paramount that the United Nations members states be informed about the oppression underway in Indian Punjab and the legal reasoning behind seeking the establishment of an independent Sikh country,” he said.

Gurpatwant said 25 million Sikhs from around 155 countries will take part in the referendum 2020 which will be an endorsement of the independence of Punjab. He further told that on August 12 this year, Sikhs from all over the world will be gathering at Trafalgar Square, London.

“We will announce the London Deceleration on Punjab independence referendum. The announcement will be carrying all details regarding the referendum 2020,” he said.

Singh Grewal, a leader of SFJ, said they will be approaching the member countries to tell them why a Punjab independence referendum is the best way to resolve the ongoing conflict between Sikhs and the Indian state. The Sikh leaders’ call for Punjab independence referendum is grounded in the principle of self-determination which is prominently embodied in Article 1 of the Charter of United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and International Covenant on Economics, Social and Cultural Rights.

Another SFJ leader Guru Charan Singh said they want to expose the actual fascist face of India before the world.

“We are inviting people from all over the world to come and see what Sikh community needs. People should realise and know the fact why Sikh community demands freedom and independence,” he said. He further told that Sikh community has decided to get its right of independence through a peaceful and a democratic way and if the Indian government didn’t pay serious attention then a civil war can erupt.

Jatinder Singh, Director International Policy, said that all minorities of India, including Muslims, Christians and others are constrained to live under the customary umbrella of Hindus. “Hindutva is being forcibly imposed upon us, which is against the Indian constitution,” said Jatinder.

He said that Hindu extremist groups have full support of the Indian government. “They are raping, killing and abducting the children, women and young people belonging to minorities,” he said.

Another SFJ leader Jooga Singh said the waters of Punjab, electricity generating in Punjab are diverting and contributing to other states which is the clear violation of fundamental rights of peasants of the Punjab. He said the Indian government wants to ruin ne the Punjab’s agriculture and economy. He said Sikhs in India cannot enjoy their linguistic or religious freedom.

“India is the only country in the world where Sikh religion cannot be practiced. Under the constitution of India, Sikhism is not known as the religion, they are known constitutionally as Hindus, so under the prevailing circumstances, there is no way to live with India anymore. The people belonging to Sikh community are facing hardships and constraints to commit suicide,” he said.

The Sikh leaders were optimistic about Punjab’s independence and said that the time has come that the movements of independence going on in India from Kashmir, Naga Land Assam, Manipur and other areas will certainly succeed soon.

They appealed to the members of UK and other countries’ parliaments to support Sikhs for their right to self-determination.