Peshawar Reds in Ramazan Hockey semis

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Blues checked into the semi-finals of the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey with a well versed 4-2 win against Peshawar Reds at the Lala Ayub Stadium the other day.

Fawad struck twice for Blues with Amjad and Kashif adding two more goals in the second half. For Reds Zareen and Syed Shah scored one goal each.In night’s other match, Peshawar Greens and Peshawar Lions play 2-2 draw. Hamad and Shayan scored for Lions with Arsalan and Qaiser netting one each for Greens. Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association was guest of honour on Wednesday night matches.