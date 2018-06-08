UHS board considers 14 thesis reports

LAHORE: The 135th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Uzma Waseem MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Sehar Muhammad Anwar MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Syeda Wajhiah Rizvi MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Wajiha Khalid MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Nauman Aziz MPhil (Physiology), Dr Sadia Javaid MPhil (Physiology), Dr Zoobia Iram MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Muna Malik MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Shazia Ashraf MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Rozina Nazir MHPE, Dr Tayyaba Azhar MHPE, Dr Asim Saif MD. (Cardiology), Dr Lokesh Yadav MS (Cardiac Surgery) and Dr Muhammad Abdullah MS (Paediatric Surgery).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Effects of Garcinia cambogia on prostate of adult male albino rats” by Dr Naeem Shahzad MPhil (Anatomy), “Protective effects of Moringa oleifera (Suhanjana) leaves extract on hepatotoxicity due to high doses of Allium Sativum (Garlic) in adult albino rats” by Dr Roomana Hashim M.Phil (Anatomy), “Changes in sonic hedgehog signalling (Shh) with teratogenic doses of retinoic acid in the developing murine tongue tissue” by Dr Noor ul Huda MPhil (Oral Biology), “Comparison of sealing ability of biodentine, bioactive bone cement and mineral trioxide aggregate as furcation repair material: A dye extraction in-vitro study” by Dr Waqar Ahmed Wani MDS (Operative Dentistry), “Antimicrobial susceptibility pattern of group B Streptococcus, phenotypic characterization and molecular detection of ermB and mefA genes in erythromycin resistant strains” by Dr Buzm Rehman MPhil (Microbiology), “Isolation of multi drug resistant Ecoli from drinking water of Lahore city, Pakistan” by Dr Nazia Akber Mir M.Phil (Microbiology), “Cardioprotective effect of Cydonia oblonga against isoproterenol induced myocardial infarction in rats” by Dr Azka Khan M.Phil (Pharmacology), “Estimation & comparison of glucose, urea and electrolytes in sodium fluoride tube, plain tube and glyceraldehyde” by Anam Khalid MPhil (MLS-Chemical Pathology), “Serum hepcidin level and reticulocyte haemoglobin concentration as indicators of the iron status in patients on haemodialysis” by Dr Muhammad Iqbal MPhil (Haematology), “Frequency of different subclasses of malignant round blue cell tumor using immunohistochemistry” by Dr Iqra Taqi MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), “Immunohistochemical expression of HER-2/NEU and cdx2 in patients presenting with different histological grades and clinicopathological stages of primary colorectal carcinoma” by Dr Sidra Javed MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), “Hepatic LCN2 gene expression at different time points, during an acute phase reaction in hyperglycemic and normal rats” by Muhammad Mudassir Rashid MPhil (Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), “Association of ABO blood groups with body mass index among blood donors in tertiary care hospital, Lahore” by Dr Sajeela Naseem Fazal MPhil (Community Medicine), “Efficacy of intrathecal fluorescein in detection of spontaneous cerebrospinal fluid leakage” by Dr Musarrat MS. (Neurosurgery), “Frequency of endocrine remission after endoscopic endonasal excision of pituitary macro adenomas in acromegalic patients” by Dr Asad Iftikhar Shah M.S. (Neurosurgery), “Post operative pain relief micro vascular decompression versus radiofrequency rhizotomy for idiopathic trigeminal neuralgia” by Dr Syed Muhammad Ahmed MS (Neurosurgery), “Laparoscopic repair of perforated duodenal ulcer using suture or suture less technique” by Dr Meraj Alam Ansari MS. (General Surgery), “Predictive accuracy of APACHE II score in predicting mortality in poly trauma patients” by Dr Ibtisam Ahmad Khan M.S. (General Surgery), “Surgical site infection in inguinal herniotomy with and without use of prophylactic antibiotics in children from 1 month to 14 years of age” by Dr Saif ur Rasool MS. (Paediatric Surgery) and “Comparison between inguinal approach orchiopexy and single scrotal incision orchiopexy for patients of low lying undescended testes from 1 year to 14 years of age” by Dr Tariq Latif Azhar MS. (Paediatric Surgery).