Naval chief calls on caretaker PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk at Prime Minister Office on Thursday. Chief of the Naval Staff felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming duties of the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy came under discussion during the meeting.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk at Prime Minister Office on Thursday. Chief of the Naval Staff felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming duties of the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy came under discussion during the meeting.
Comments