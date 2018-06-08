Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk at Prime Minister Office on Thursday. Chief of the Naval Staff felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming duties of the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy came under discussion during the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar