Fri June 08, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

‘IPRs must for businesses’

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called to make Intellectual Property Rights an essential part of businesses, saying that IPRs are the most valuable asset for businesses in West, but here in Pakistan still a lot of work has to be done, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the scope and importance of IPRs cannot be underestimated, particularly with reference to safeguarding the interests and future prospects of the business community.

There can be no second opinion to this fact that the Intellectual Property Rights are critical for competitive economy in the backdrop of ongoing globalisation, he said.

