‘NBA champions won’t go to White House’

CLEVELAND: Cleveland star LeBron James and Golden State’s Stephen Curry said Tuesday the NBA Finals champions will not be visiting US President Donald Trump in the White House no matter whether the Cavaliers or Warriors win the crown.

A day after Trump revoked an invitation to the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House amid reports fewer than 10 players would take part, the NBA’s elite closed ranks to condemn the president.

“It’s typical of him,” James said. “I’m not surprised. Typical of him. I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going.”

When asked for his remarks later, Curry added: “I agree with ‘Bron.”

Team-mate Kevin Durant also concurred. “I’m sure whoever wins this series won’t be going,” Durant said.

Last September, Trump withdrew an invitation to the Warriors after they beat Cleveland in last year’s final following remarks from Curry saying he didn’t want to attend.

“You’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of your team,” Curry said. “It’s unfortunate but we all have to do what we have to do and the Eagles fall right into that.”

The Eagles no-go might signal an end to what has been a decades-old tradition, Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

“Maybe it’s just a tradition that needs to stop if everybody is going to be disinvited,” Green said.

The Warriors, who lead Cleveland 2-0 in the best-of-seven series entering game three Wednesday, would likely follow the lead of what they did last year when they went to Washington and spent the day with children instead of what would have been a White House trip.

“I hope to be in that situation,” Curry said. “The way we handled things last year, we’d stay consistent with that.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a frequent critic of Trump, said teams look forward to returning to the White House under a new leader.

“It’s not surprising,” Kerr said. “The President has made it pretty clear he’s going to try and divide us all in the country for political gain.

“We’re all looking forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration and celebrate Americans for their achievement. It will be nice when we can just get back to normal, in three years.”