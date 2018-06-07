COAS calls on Caretaker PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk here at the Prime Minister Office. The COAS felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming office of the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army came under discussion during the meeting.
