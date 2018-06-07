PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to four scholars. Waheed-uz-Zaman has been awarded PhD in Chemistry after approval of his thesis on “Computational Quantification of Spot Test by Image Processing and Its Applications for Chemical Analysis”, Rukhsana Parveen in Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis on “Forensic and Phylogenetic Characterization of Pakistani Population Using Uniparental and Biparental Genetic Markers”, Syeda Azra Batool in Economics after approval of her thesis on “Determinants of Women’s Empowerment in Punjab, Pakistan” and Munazza Rashid in Art & Design after approval of her thesis on “Sculpture: A Controversial Art form in Pakistan”.

Iftar: Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Sufyan Dogar, had Iftar with railway workers at new diesel engine shed. He spent a lot of time there with the labourers and said this holy month of Ramazan teaches us the true value of brotherhood, love and peace.