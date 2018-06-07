Dry, hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather started regaining its grip over the provincial capital here on Wednesday while Met office predicted hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a few places in north Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at various cities including Islamabad (New Airport 49, Bokra 32, Saidpur 19, Z.P 17, Golra 12), Murree 24, Mangla 23, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19, Chaklala 15), Chakwal 18, Sargodha 16, Sialkot (A/P 15, City 10), Gujranwala13, Gujrat 12, Jhelum 11, Kamra 05, Kasur 04, Joharabad 03, Garidupatta 23, Rawalakot 18, Kotli 15, Muzaffarabad 05, Barkhan 18, Balakot 10, Kakul 05 and Kohat 02.

Wednesday's highest maximum temperature was witnessed at Sibbi where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 23.8°C and humidity level was 62 per cent.