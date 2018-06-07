Favourites Innovators CC undone by Khyber Zalmi

KARACHI: Hot favourites Innovators Cricket Club faced a shock exit when they were undone by Khyber Zalmi by 24 runs in the low-scoring quarter-final of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Needing 95 to win, Innovators CC were bowled out for only 70 in the 17th over. Afroz-ul-Hasan scored 19-ball 22 with three fours. Arif Khan made 15 and Arif Chagarzai scored 13. Leg-spinner Fawad Khan got 3-11, while Zeeshan Khan, Irfan Khan and Arshad Wazir got two wickets each.

Khyber Zalmi were folded for 94.Mohammad Usman scored 49-ball 38, striking four boundaries. Shoaib Afridi chipped in with a-run-a-ball 20 with four hits to the fence.Off-spinner Arif Chagarzai bowled tightly, taking 4-14.