Saudi Arabia to host Italian Super Cup next year

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Italian Super Cup between AC Milan and Juventus early next year, the country’s sports authority said Wednesday.

“The kingdom will witness early next year the final of the 2019 Italian Super Cup, which will bring together Juventus and AC Milan,” it said in a statement on Twitter.The authority also posted pictures and video clips of the Saudi sports authority chief Turki Al-Sheikh and Marco Brunelli, head of the Italian professional football league, signing an agreement.

Juventus last month crushed AC Milan 4-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. It was their 13th Cup win.Long known for its ultra-conservative mores, the kingdom has sought to host international championships and sporting events as it embarks on a wide-ranging programme of social and economic reforms.