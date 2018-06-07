Hunting season

Like other districts in GB, the valleys and mountains of district Ghizer are also home to many wildlife species that are now endangered due to rampant hunting in the region. Seasonal birds, including doves, are also prone to extinction due to unabated hunting activities. Even novice hunters hunt dozens of these birds and upload their pictures on social media in which they can be seen with their kill in one hand and their gun in another. To protect the endangered seasonal birds and other wildlife like ibexes, these animals’ habitats must be conserved and protected.

Otherwise, the wildlife will be wiped out from the mountains and valleys of the region. In addition, awareness programmes and walks should be arranged at education institutions with the cooperation of village elders and members of the civil society. Awareness campaign can also be raised through electronic, print and social media in order to protect the wildlife.

Karim Muhammad Khan

Ghizer