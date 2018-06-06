Reply sought from finance secy

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Tuesday sought an explanation from the Punjab finance secretary for suspending schools’ development funds. Muhammad Sajid had filed a petition in eth court, stating that the Punjab finance secretary had suspended funds of upgraded schools. The petitioner said that the Multan Education Department’s scrutiny committee had stopped funds of recently upgraded higher secondary schools in Nawabpur area. The LHC Multan Bench has issued notices to the Education Department and sought explanation from the Punjab finance secretary. Meanwhile, the LHC Multan Bench has made an election tribunal to hear appeals against district ROs. The election tribunal would be headed by Justice Qazi Aminuddin and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf.