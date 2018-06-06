Eid special trains schedule issued

LAHORE: Pakistan railways has issued schedule for five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Fitr to manage high flux of passengers. First special Eid train will depart at 11 am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malik Wal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.

Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11:30am. It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore. It will reach Rawalpindi station next day at 08pm. Third train will depart from Karachi Cant on June 13 at 11am. It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad. It will reach Lahore at 10am on the next day. Fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am. It will cross Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh. It will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10:30pm.

Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7am. It will cross Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city. It will reach Rawalpindi on the same night at 10:15pm. Additional coaches will be attached to the special train so all the passengers can be accommodated. The rates are also very economical of special trains.