Thunderstorm, heavy rain hit Lahore

LAHORE: A massive windstorm followed by heavy rain hit the provincial metropolis Tuesday evening plunging the city into darkness besides halting all kind of traffic.

The strong windstorm lashed the city around 6.45pm and as per Met office its top speed touched 62 nautical miles. Heavy wind followed by heavy rain and thunderstorm brought down the surging temperature from above 40°C to around 24°C. People could be seen running for shelter as visibility fell to near zero across the city. Commuters were caught unaware and cars came to a standstill due to the heavy wind. A blanket of dust enveloped the streets and the rescue control room received several reports of trees toppling over in various parts of the city, including the Canal Bank Road, Sundar Das Road, The Mall, Johar Town, Model Town and other localities.

The strong winds also disrupted Metro bus operations while many flights were put on hold at the airport for a brief period, because of which there were delays and diversions. Arrivals were also held back to await the passage of the storm. Railways operations also went to halt while the electricity transmission system of Lesco was also closed down and most of the city witnessed power breakdown during and after the storm.

The Met office described the sudden activity as already forecast and said Lahore was likely to see another windstorm and thunderstorm activity late night. Met office also explained that strong easterly winds laden with moisture and the region’s high temperature had led to the formation of thunderstorm.

The temperature dipped after the storm and fell to below 30 degrees Celsius against the maximum of 42 degrees during the day. The relief will be short-lived, Met officials said and Wednesday (today) is expected to see a maximum temperature of 38 degrees. “A windstorm or thunderstorm is expected at night, but it will remain hot during the day,” a Met official said, adding a total of 3.5mm rain was recorded in the city.

Zahid, a resident of Bagh Munshi Ladha, said he had never witnessed such windstorm in his 40 years life. He said it was difficult for him to continue riding his bicycle during the storm. Junaid, a student of Punjab University, said the wind had forced everyone in the university to hide inside. He said many big trees toppled over within seconds.

Rainfall was also recorded at several other cities, including Islamabad (Bokra 23mm, Saidpur 19mm, Z.P 14mm, Golrha 10mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10mm, Shamsabad 14mm), Murree 15mm, Mangla 01mm, Balakot 09mm, Kakul 04mm, Parachinar 02mm, Garhi Dupatta 21mm, Rawalakot 18mm, Kotli 15mm and Muzaffarabad 05mm.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore maximum temperature dropped to 24°C after the storm while at noon it was almost 42°C. Humidity level in the city also increased to 81 percent.