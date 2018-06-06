Steve Rhodes set to become next Bangladesh coach

DHAKA: Former England wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes is set to become the Bangladesh head coach for all three formats later this week.

His appointment will end the BCB’s search for a new coach that has lasted eight months following Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation last October.ESPNcricinfo has learned that since the other candidates have not been called up for a face-to-face interview, Rhodes is BCB’s No 1 choice.

It is also understood that Rhodes is Gary Kirsten’s recommendation. Kirsten was recently appointed BCB’s short-term consultant to find coaches. The BCB is also in talks with Lance Klusener as a batting consultant.

Rhodes played 11 Tests and nine ODIs and is now known for his talent-spotting skills. He had been in charge of Worcestershire since 2006, having played for them from 1985 to 2004. But he was sacked last year by the county and relieved of his duties as head coach of the England Under-19 squad just before the World Cup, after it emerged that he had failed to report the arrest of a young all-rounder - Alex Hepburn - in a timely fashion.

He also oversaw the promotion of Worcestershire into Division One of the County Championship at the end of the 2017 season and had been recently made an England scout. His work with Worcestershire involved promoting a young and homegrown squad.

“I can confirm I’ve had talks with Bangladesh,” Rhodes told ESPNcricinfo. “And I can confirm I’m interested in what I think is a really prestigious role.”