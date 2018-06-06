LCCI hails SC move on water issues

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the action taken by the Supreme of Pakistan on water issues and Kalabagh Dam and termed it a ray of hope for the nation, a statement said.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the Supreme Court has translated the wishes of over 200 million people and agriculture sector of Pakistan. In this regard, the LCCI has also launched a campaign, he added.

Javaid said that perhaps Pakistan is the only country around the globe where important water and power projects are being opposed that is unfortunate.

Indian water aggression and the government’s failure in building new water reservoirs have thrown the country into the list of water-starved nations, he said, and crticisied those who are opposing Kalabagh Dam, as research reports have warned that Pakistan will reach absolute water scarcity by the year 2025 if reservoirs are not built.

The LCCI president said perceptions against Kalabagh Dam are totally wrong and actually are a move to safeguard the interests of the enemies of Pakistan.

Kalabagh Dam would be equally beneficial for all the provinces, he said, adding that delay in the construction of the dam is the one and only reason of water shortage in Sindh and other parts of the country.