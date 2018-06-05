Saaf Pani Company: Shahbaz doesn't appear before NAB, sends representative

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday again summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Saaf Pani Company case on June 25.

Previously, the Bureau had summoned Shahbaz, who is also the PML-N president, for Monday but he didn’t. However, a representative, Ameer Afzal, appeared before the Bureau on behalf of Shahbaz and submitted questioner which was earlier sent to Shahbaz. After that the Bureau has summoned again Shahbaz by June 25. The NAB had decided to summon Shahbaz after recording statements of MPA Waheed Gull and Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha.

Earlier, the Bureau had summoned Ali Imran Yousaf, son-in-law of the chief minister, with regard to a transaction of Rs 120 million deposited in his bank account from that of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC). However, he didn’t appear before the NAB.