Kasur anti-judiciary rally: LHC records statements of accused today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday decided to record the statements of former lawmakers and other accused today (Tuesday) in a case pertaining to an anti-judiciary protest and rally in Kasur.

A three-member bench heading by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi was a hearing a contempt petition filed by Nasim Mirza who is the Kasur’s district bar association, claiming that former assembly members Sheikh Wasim Akram and Naeem Safdar as well as local PML-N leaders had used abusive language at the rally.

During the hearing, the statement of a citizen Abdul Rehman was recorded on which the lawyers from both sides completed their arguments.

The petitioner’s counsel, Ahsan Bhoon, rejected the reports that the Supreme Court had issued any orders regarding pardoning two accused – Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan. The court, however, directed that any such order, if issued, should be submitted.