ANP’s ex-MPA hopes caretaker PM to hold fair election

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP)’s former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Yasmeen Jasim has expressed the hope that Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk would play his role in strengthening the country’s nascent democracy and help hold free and fair election.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, she said that the caretaker prime minister was a man of higher calibre and principles who would deliver in accordance with the expectations of the public.

She said there might be some hurdles and obstacles in holding election, but hoped that he would tackle the situation deftly.

Dr Yasmeen said that it was the first time in the country’s history that a Pakhtun was nominated as the caretaker prime minister. She said earlier all caretaker prime ministers hailed from other provinces.