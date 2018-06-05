International Children’s Day celebrated by Azerbaijan Foundation

Islamabad : An ‘iftar’ dinner was organised on behalf of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, first lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of International Children’s Day for the special children in collaboration with the Directorate General of Special Education.

Welcoming the children on the occasion, Ambassador Ali Alizada said that Azerbaijan traditionally attaches great importance to the protection of the rights of children.

He noted that the protection of children, their welfare, provision of rights and freedoms and also coordination of state policy in this sphere is one of the main responsibilities of the Azerbaijani government, said a press statement issued here.

He said the foundation launched its work in Pakistan in 2005 by constructing a new school for girls in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said implementation of different social and humanitarian projects in Pakistan by the foundation is aimed at further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said since its establishment, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has successfully carried out important projects in the fields of educating children and provision of protection, health, freedom and other rights to them.

The initiative and support given by the foundation to celebrate International Children’s Day with the special children is another service to the humanity and is aimed at attracting attention to the protection and provision of the rights of children to make them happy, and to show them that we are always with them, the ambassador said.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, who was chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the projects of Heydar Aliyev Foundation being implemented in different regions of Pakistan.

He especially mentioned the Rara Highschool built by the foundation in Muzaffarabad after the devastating earthquake which hit the region in 2005. Afterwards, art performances by special children from different schools were also showcased followed by the gifts presentations.