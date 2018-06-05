Iesco increases loadshedding hours

Rawalpindi: While the people of Rawalpindi city and Cantonments localities are already and badly suffering in scorching heat of summer, Iesco showing no mercy have made their lives further miserably to live by intensifying timings of power load shedding which is being done in unscheduled way.

Even at ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ hours, Iesco resorts to do load shedding. According to the citizens of Akram Shaheed Colony, Akram Colony, Ghousia Chowk, Lalazar, Tulsa Road, Dheri Hassan Abad, Harley Street, Dhok Juma, Adiala, Iesco suspended power supply at ‘sehr’ timings i.e. 2. a.m on Monday night for a duration of 45 minutes. It is the time when people wake up and make preparation for sehri, the citizens of these areas said.

Similarly, couple of days ago, power load shedding was done at ‘Iftar’ timings i.e. 6.45 pm evening which was not restored till 10.30 pm night. According to information gathered from certain areas of Rawalpindi city, Iesco has continued the same process of carrying load shedding even here by doing unscheduled power load shedding with regular intervals and in excessive way besides carrying frequent power breakdowns both at day and night timings.

Because of rampant breakdowns of power our lives have become hell to live , scores of citizens of both city and cantonment areas as at day time they are forced to brave scorching heat with a temperature touching to 44 degrees centigrade and at night hours they are trouble by mosquitoes.

Moreover, they claimed that there is no shortage of electricity but the Iesco authorities are deliberately worrying the people by suspending power supply since the beginning of Ramadan.