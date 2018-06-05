Caretaker CM reviews security plan for Youm-e-Ali

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman presided over a meeting on Monday on law and order in the province and reviewed security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on Ramazan 21 (Wednesday).

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Sindh IGP AD Khowja, Principal Secretary to CM Aijaz Ali Khan, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Maher and DIG South Azad Khan.

Briefing the caretaker chief minister, Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja said that a detailed security plan for the main Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi had been worked out. He added that 4,244 policemen would be deployed in the South Zone of the city, which includes 191 pilot escorts, 3,069 along the route, 185 for the security of the processions to be taken out from Lines Area Imambargahs, 317 on the dispersal route of mourners, 250 at entry points, 64 at hospitals and 168 would be for a post- incident plan.

The IGP said that in the South Zone, six Imambargahs had been declared as most sensitive; three in Clifton, two in the main city area and one in Lyari. The number of sensitive Imambargahs is 40. The IGP said that 53 majalis had been declared as sensitive; therefore, a security plan had been made accordingly.

Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Maher said that a coordination meeting with Ulema, dignitaries and organisers had already been held. Peace committees at district and sub-divisional levels have been reorganised by SSPs and SPs. Volunteers teams, scouts, both male and female, have been formed for police assistance.

The caretaker chief minister directed the police department to remove all kinds of wall-chalking, banners, signboards and other hate material. At this, Maher said that work had been started and it would be completed by this evening.

DIG South Azad Khan said that obstruction/patharas (pushcart vendors) from along the route of the main procession had been removed, and surveillance of terrorists released on bail and those put on 4th Schedule of the Anti Terrorism Act had been started.

The chief minister said that there should be zero tolerance on the misuse of loudspeakers, wall-chalking and hate material. He also directed the police department to further develop close coordination with the Rangers, intelligence agencies, including Special Branch, for foolproof security arrangements.

The caretaker chief minister was told that there was close coordination with the district administration and local bodies for cleanliness of periphery areas and routes of the majalis and processions.

It was decided that the code of conduct issued by the home department for such sacred occasions would be strictly implemented. Giving details of the main procession, the IGP said that it would start from Nishtar Park and its route would be Purani Nomaish, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. The participants would be around 15,000.

AD Khowaja said that the route of the procession had been divided into six sectors and 15 sub-sectors. Each sector would be commanded by the SP and the DSP respectively. Under the plan, some 40 ambulances would be deployed at the designated points. Police deployment has also been planned under which the entire route would be sealed by closing the side lanes. Some 927 spots have identified which include 308 buildings, 157 rooftops of the buildings and 462 building gates would be guarded by police commandos.

The entire route would be scanned by the bomb disposal squad. A designated police party would carry out a search of the entire route, and surveillance cameras would be installed on the route. The IGP said that all vehicles joining the procession would be issued stickers by the traffic police.

Ban on pillion riding

The Sindh Home Department announced a ban on motorcycle pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali, according to a notification issued on Monday.

The additional IG of Karachi and the DIG Hyderabad Range have reported that religious activities such as majalis and processions will be held in cities. In view of a threat to security, both quarters have requested a ban on pillion riding on the 21st of Ramazan.

The provincial caretaker government agreed that in order to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident during Youm-e-Ali, it was necessary to take strict measures.

Therefore, a ban on pillion riding was imposed under Section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCP) in all parts of Sindh. However, women, children below the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and employees of essential services are exempted from the ban, the notification read.

In pursuance of Section 195 (I) of the CCP, the station house officers are authorised to register complaints in writing under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it added.