KIA opens dealership in Karachi

KARACHI: A new entrant in Pakistan auto sector renowned South Korean auto manufacturer, KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan has launched its new Grand Carnival 11-seater family passenger car and One tonne pick up in CBU form, a statement said on Monday.

Inaugurating its first dealership in Karachi, KLM has proved its commitment to Pakistani market under Automotive Development Policy 2016/21 with the introduction of best in class vehicles for the Pakistani customers, it added.

KIA Lucky Motors a partnership between KIA Motors South Korea and Yunus Brother Group, after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Industries and Production last year for the production of light commercial and passenger vehicles, opened its first dealership in Karachi, while further more are planned across Pakistan.

Asif Rizvi, CEO of KIA Lucky Motors said: “We are very pleased at the opening of the first KIA dealership to serve the wonderful people of Pakistan, with the launch the Grand Carnival, which is a multipurpose passenger vehicle for family enjoyment.