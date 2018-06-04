Mon June 04, 2018
Top Story

A
APP
June 4, 2018

4 miners die in Quetta mine collapse

QUETTA: Four labourers died after being trapped under debris following a gas explosion in a mine in Quetta early Sunday morning.

According to Levies forces, nine colliers were working in the mine, adding that six labourers were rescued earlier.

Bodies of three labourers, all of whom hailed from Swat, were taken out by the rescue sources, while another injured labourer, who hailed from Kalat, succumbed to his wounds later.

The incident occurred in Sanjadi area of the province, which is 70 kilometres away from Quetta.

